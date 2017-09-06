Court appearance for serious assault accused

A man has appeared in court on three charges relating to a serious assault in a back garden in Langlees at the weekend.

Brian William Robert Pollock (31), from Bonnybridge, has been charged with assault to severe injury, assault to injury and threatening and abusive behaviour following the incident at around 9.40pm in Langlees Street on Sunday.

A 64-year-old man suffered a serious leg injury which required urgent hospital treatment in an alleged attack.

Pollock made no plea and was released on bail.