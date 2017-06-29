Couple’s con leaves elderly woman £100 out of pocket

Bogus gardeners conned an eldery woman by charging her for services that were never provided.

At around noon on Monday, a man and woman persuaded the victim to pay them £100 but they didn’t carry out any work.

The man is described as being aged between 50 and 60, 5ft 7in tall of slim build and with brown hair. He was wearing denim jeans and a white jumper. The woman was similarily dressed.

Police enquiries are ongoing and they have appealed to anyone with information to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.