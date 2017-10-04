Cops want to close stations

Police Scotland is looking to close Bo’ness Police Station for good in a bid to save cash.

The force is currently seeking permission from the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) to begin a three-month public engagement over the future of 53 “disused” police properties which it claims are no longer required.

Bo’ness Police Station, on Commissioner Street, is one of three of those properties in the Falkirk area on the list – Bainsford station is empty and has not been used since 2016 and Camelon is still staffed by a quartet of community officers but sometimes officers deploy from nearby Falkirk Police HQ.

A report to the SPA stated the Bo’ness station has been closed since 2014, but is still used occasionally by officers on patrol who pop in when they are on their refreshment breaks.

The nearest police station to Bo’ness is 5.3 miles away in Grangemouth.

Assistant chief constable Andy Cowie, strategic lead for estates change, said: “There are a large number of properties currently empty, or soon to become empty. However, they still have associated running costs. Such a position does not provide best value or help achieve financial sustainability.

“In order to ensure we develop policing models that support the needs of each community, we intend to carry out extensive discussion and engagement with our staff, local communities and partners.”

No decision will be made until the engagement process has been carried out.