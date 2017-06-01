Cops caught him under bed

A man who ignored his bail conditions not to contact a woman was discovered by police hiding under the bed at her home.

Thomas McAvoy (25) then proceeded to struggle with police officers trying to arrest him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McAvoy previously pled guilty to breaching his bail conditions and resisting police in Ewing Way, Larbert on April 27.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “It was 8.30pm when police turned up at the house in relation to a missing person report. Officers found him hiding under a bed.

“He tried to escape through the front window of the property. He tried to pull away from police and managed to make his way outside into the garden where he was still struggling violently with officers.”

The court heard McAvoy, 70 Wholequarter Avenue, Redding, attended the address because the woman told him she was pregnant.

He was fined £400 and told to pay it back at £50 per week.