Cop feared the worst after cell liquid assault

A drunk with a temper chucked a cup of liquid in a female police officer’s face when she tried to talk to him in the cells.

The officer was relieved to discover the cup Bradley McCann was holding only contained water, but, as Sheriff Derek Livingston pointed out at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, there would have been a moment when she feared the worst.

McCann (29) previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Tanera Court, Glen Village, on June 13, 2015 and assaulting a female police officer at Falkirk Police Station on July 24 this year.

Samantha Brown, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 2am and the witness was woken by banging coming from the front door of the common close. He heard the accused shouting and constantly banging on the door.

“The accused was then outside the complainer’s flat and shouting ‘Woman beater – I’m going to stab you’. The accused started kicking at the front door of the flat causing damage to the small pane of glass at the bottom.

“The witness was frightened for his safety and the safety of his 13-year-old son so he contacted the police.”

The offence came to light a year later and police caught up with McCann and he was arrested and taken to the cells.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “When an officer tried to speak to the accused he threw a paper cup of water which struck her in the face.”

Sheriff Livingston said: “When you don’t know what is in the cup it can be a horrifying moment until the victim realises it is just water.”

Defence solicitor Andy Bryson said: “Drink is a feature in his offending – when he is very drunk he cannot control his temper. In the weeks running up to the first offence the person upstairs had caused no end of trouble with noise and anti-social behaviour.

“He came home drunk on this occasion and lost his temper. Then when he is in the police station his temper just bubbled over again.”

McCann, 24 Tanera Court, Glen Village, was placed on a supervised community payback for two years with the condition he complete 172 hours of unpaid work within eight months and attend alcohol services.”