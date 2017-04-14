Concerns grow for missing woman

Police Scotland are appealing for information to help trace a woman last seen in Larbert on Monday.

Nabela Kausar (42) has not been in contact with friends or family since she went missing from Bannockburn.

She is believed to have travelled to Bury Place in London and officers in Scotland are keen to hear from anyone who has seen her.

Nabela is Asian, 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build with long black hair. She is missing one front tooth, wears glasses and a pink and white head scarf.

When last seen she was wearing a burgundy jacket, navy jeans and black boots.

Community Inspector Donna Bryans, of Stirling police station, said: “We believe Nabela is in need of urgent medical attention and as such we are growing increasingly concerned for her health and welfare.

“Similarly if Nabela herself sees this we would ask her to please get in touch to let us know she is okay.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen her or who has information that can help us to trace Nabela as soon as possible.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101.”