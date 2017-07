Stephanie Kerr (26), 57 Thornbridge Road, Falkirk, wore a t-shirt proclaiming the benefits of cocaine to court.

She was appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to find out if she should be placed on a drug treatment order.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said it was “completely unsuitable attire”, but the programme will be part of a two-year community sentence for assaulting a police officer.