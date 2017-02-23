Cocaine arrest for grieving ‘dark place’ dad

A man said he was in a “dark place” when cops arrested him for possessing cocaine outside a local pub.

Robert Dawson (40) was mourning the death of his partner when he was spotted with the class A drug in the toilets of the Wellington Bar, in Manor Street, Falkirk.

A member of staff reported the matter to police and, after an angry confrontation in the street, Dawson was taken to the police station.

The scaffolder appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted possessing cocaine at the pub and behaving in a threatening manner on October 23 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was Sunday evening and police officers on patrol were approached by a door steward from the Wellington Bar who told them a man had been seen passing something to another male in the pub toilets.

“He suspected it was drugs and it was believed it was the accused who passed them. Police officers spoke to the accused and he came outside without any difficulty. He was detained and a search was carried out.

“He then became aggressive towards officers. A wrap of cocaine was found in his front pocket and another wrap in his back pocket. He began shouting and swearing at police saying he didn’t care.”

The court heard Dawson was grieving over the loss of his partner and turned to drugs.

He also stated he was step dad to his late fiancé’s child.

Representing himself, Dawson said: “My fiancé just passed away. I was in a dark place at that time with drugs and alcohol. I’ve sought help and no longer take cocaine and now have a full time job.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Dawson was fortunate the charges were possession of the drug and not dealing. The court heard it was quite “ambiguous” just exactly who was passing the drugs to who in the pub’s toilets.

Sheriff Livingston said: “The fact is, you had two packets of the stuff on you and then you gave the police a lot of aggravation.”

Dawson, 55 Windsor Road, Bantaskine, was fined a total of £335 to be paid back at a rate of £30 per week.

Forth Valley Addictions Support and Counselling (ASC) offers help to addicts. Visit www.asc.me.uk or call (01324) 874969.