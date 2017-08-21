Client tells solicitor ‘You’re sacked’

An offender took exception to being taken into custody and blamed his solicitor – telling him “Simon, you’re sacked”.

Garry Millar (46), 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having previously pled guilty to assaulting two police officers and threatening behaviour, banging on the bonnet of a police car, at the Wishing Well, Newmarket Street, Falkirk, on June 6.

When Sheriff John Mundy told Millar he was to be “conveyed” to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for a psychiatric assessment until September 6, the offender shouted out “I’m not a danger to the public”.

On the way down to the cells, Millar told solicitor Simon Hutchison he was sacked.