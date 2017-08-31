Child rushed to hospital after being stabbed with WKD bottle

A 10-year-old boy required eight stitches after he was reportedly stabbed in the back with a shard from a WKD bottle while he was out playing.

The youngster suffered a 6cm wound after the attack near his grandfather’s house in Grangemouth on Saturday and was taken to Forth valley Royal Hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home.

The victim’s mother said the WKD bottle had been lying on the ground near where her son was playing before the alleged violent incident occurred.

She said doctors told her if the wound was inflicted slightly more to the left it may have damaged his spine.

A Police Scotland spokeperson said: “A 12-year-old boy has been charged following a serious assault on a 10-year-old boy in Glenbervie Road, Grangemouth on Saturday August 26.

“A report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter.”