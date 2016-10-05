Child aged seven referred to Children’s Reporter

Four kids aged from seven to 11 have been referred to the Children’s Reporter for vandalising a garden for disabled people.

Police in Forth Valley have confirmed the children were traced and charged with wrecking the sensory garden at the Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

Coping slabs on a wall around a water feature were broken and the boundary walls were spray-painted at the centre’s garden in Camelon over the weekend.

Words were also scraped onto the wall of the water feature and the entrance gates were damaged to access the garden.

Police say officers wish to thank the local community for their assistance and support in this inquiry.

A spokesperson for Forth Valley Sensory Centre said: “The centre would like to pass our thanks to PC McInnes for his swift and dedicated activity.

“The response from the community has been amazing and we have been overwhelmed by the messages of support from local people and businesses.”