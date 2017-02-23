Cheat claimed £9500 of tax credits she was not entitled to

A woman who claimed she was single while she actually had a partner cheated the DWP out of £9500 over two years.

Rachel McIntyre (30) now faces a tough time financially over the coming months as she works to pay off her debt.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McIntyre, previously admitted the fraud she committed at her 26 Conner Avenue, Carron home between November 15, 2012 and June 2, 2014 when she claimed working tax credit and child tax credit without declaring the existence of her partner.

McIntyre lodged £5000 with the sheriff clerk’s office on the day and was told to pay back the DWP the remaining of £4500 at £200 per month. She was also fined £1350 to be paid back at the same rate.