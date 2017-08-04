Challenged police to ‘come on’ and fight

Paul Ferguson (28) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Burnfoot Court, Grangemouth on March 19.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “He became aggressive with police, shouting and swearing and challenging them to fight, saying ‘I’m not f***ing going anywhere with you – if you want to go I’ll go, come on’.

“He struggled when the tried to put the handcuffs on him and was brought down to the ground.”

Sheriff Ian Anderson placed Ferguson, 65 Beauly Court, Hallglen, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 70 hours unpaid work within three months.