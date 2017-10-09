Caught with knife in car

Police on mobile patrol just after midnight on August 4 saw a parked car and suspected there was drugs activity going on.

As they approached the vehicle in Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir, to investigate the officers detected a “strong smell” coming from it and then arrested David Burns when they saw him sitting inside holding a knife with an eight inch blade.

In Falkirk Sheriff Court later that day Burns, from 30 Park Avenue, Stenhousemuir, admitted having the knife without reasonable excuse or lawful authority, but his not guilty pleas to being in possession of Class B cannabis resin and herbal cannabis were accepted by the Crown.

The court deferred sentence for background reports to be prepared by social workers and Burns was released on bail after he agreed to comply with the added condition he obey a curfew and remain at home between 9pm and 5.30am daily.

In court last Thursday the 23-year-old admitted breaching that condition by being in Murray Crescent, Maddiston at 1.10am on August 8 and placed on a community order to complete 170 hours unpaid work in six months.

Sheriff Derek Livingston warned Burns the sentence is a direct alternative to custody.

Defence lawyer Murray Aitken said: “There was cannabis found in the vehicle and there was not much doubt about what was going on.

“Clearly Burns knows he should not have had the knife and the fact he has breached bail has not been lost on him.”