Caught with £1600 worth of cocaine

Police raided 19 Dochart Crescent, Polmont, on October 29 last year and caught Alan Hardie with cocaine with a street value of £1600.

Hardie (34) initially told them he had bought the drug for £800 for himself and used a gramme and a half a day, but later admitted he was supplying others to fund his own habit.

His lawyer told the court: “He recognises the impact of his conduct on others and accepts full responsibility for his actions.”

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Hardie, 10 Almond Street, Grangemouth, was placed on a community order with a 9pm to 5am home curfew for four months and told to complete 240 hours unpaid work in a year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said people should not profit from selling drugs and that sort of behaviour can lead to custody.