Caught riding motorbike after downing a litre-and-a-half of whisky

A biker’s erratic riding drew attention of other motorists and police discovered the banned driver had downed over a litre of whisky the night before.

Drivers were so concerned by James Stark’s driving they contacted the police and followed him until officers arrived, concerned for the safety of Stark and the passenger holding on behind him.

Appearing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stark (30), 138 Portal Road, Grangemouth, previously admitted that on September 23 on the A985 approaching Longannet Roundabout, Kincardine and elsewhere in Fife, he rode a motorbike while over the limit. He gave a reading of 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes. He also admitted driving while disqualified.

Defence solicitor Roshni Joshi said: “It was an extremely foolish decision to make. Mr Stark appreciates that custody will be at the forefront of the courts mind.

“There is a record before the court but he has had no convictions since 2015.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry jailed Stark for eight months and disqualified him from holding a licence for five years.

He said: “I sometimes have sympathy for drivers that have been drinking the night before, but may have been driving safely when cases come before the court.

“But in your case you downed one and a half litres of whisky the day before and you chose to get on the bike with another person on the back. Your driving was so bad that a car followed you and this is your fourth road traffic conviction.”

Two years ago Stark was found to be three times over the limit and was driving – a car this time – while he was banned when police stopped him in Castle Rankine Road, Denny on September 20.

At the time defence solicitor Neil Hay said his client had been wandering the streets and drinking alcohol because of the noise from his neighbours when he decided to jump in the car.

He said: “He was banned from driving on October 15, 2012 and was due to get his licence back today.“

Sheriff Linda Smith sentenced the unemployed father to a community payback order with 240 hours of unpaid work to be carried out within 18 months as an alternative to custody and banned Stark from driving for five years.