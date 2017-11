Barry Doudie (38), 107 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, was caught growing cannabis plants in his home.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday he was fined £225 after admitting cultivating the Class B drug.

Police discovered the illegal crop, worth an estimated £500, after a raid on January 11. Doudie will pay the fine at £20 a fortnight from his benefits.

The plants have been confiscated.