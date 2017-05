Banned driver Veslav Lukasevi (42), 7 Dunvegan Drive, Langlees, was late for work so he borrowed his son’s car to get there.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday he was later stopped on Earls Road in Grangemouth by police and checks showed he should not have been behind the wheel.

Lukasevi was disqualified for two years and ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid work in six months