Cars stolen after Polmont house break-ins

Two cars have been stolen from homes in Polmont, after thieves broke into the owners’ houses and seized the car keys and other property.

Police have not supplied the day or time of the thefts, but details were posted yesterday evening.

The two unlocked vehicles were taken from Lawyers Crescent and Breadalbane Place, along with their contents.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting call reference: PS-20170831-0552.