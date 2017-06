John Murrie (59) pleasured himself in a public place – the fourth time he has committed the offence.

Murrie, 97 Flat 1/2 Bruce Road, Paisley, pled guilty to the indecent act in East Bridge Street, Falkirk, on May 21.

It was stated there was no significant sexual element to the offence and there were no witness to the crime who were under 18.

Murrie was placed on a supervised community payback order for three years.