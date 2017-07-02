Canal murder trial set to begin

The trial of the two men accused of killing Russell Robertson is due to begin tomorrow at the High Court in Glasgow.

Mark Munro (31), of Denny, and James Robertson (27), of Westquarter, are accused of killing 27-year-old Russell, known as Smeegs, by causing him to fall into the Forth and Clyde Canal at the Bainsford bridge.

Friends and family laid flowers at the scene where Russell died. Picture: Michael Gillen

Russell’s body was found in the canal in the early hours of Sunday, May 29, following a night out at the nearby Warehouse nightclub.

The allegation includes claims Russell was seized by the neck, restrained, thrown to the ground and then pushed over the canal’s bridge railings.

The murder charge states, while he was hanging there, the pair did “punch him on the hands and prise his fingers” from the railings. This is said to have caused Mr Robertson, also of Falkirk, to fall into the canal.

Both men denied the charge of murder at their last appearance in November last year and they were released on bail.

