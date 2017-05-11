Campaign targets drink/drug drivers

A week-long drink/drug drive campaign is currently being carried out by Police Scotland.

It coincides with the time of year when statistics show road users are at their highest risk of being killed or injured because a driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The campaign includes intelligence-led high visibility patrols and roadside checks to detect those driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

There is also a strong focus on looking out for early morning drivers that may still be under the influence from the night before.

Chief Superintendent Andy Edmonston, head of road policing, said: “As we head towards summer there are many social events for people to attend, such as barbecues, or larger organised events such as town shows or village galas.

“All are perfect opportunities to socialise and many people will take the opportunity to have an alcoholic drink.

“Whatever the occasion, as responsible individuals, we all have a duty to consider the amount of alcohol we consume if we intend on driving.

“It’s important to remember the measures of alcoholic drinks consumed at social events can be significantly more than pub measures.

“Unfortunately, people can get caught up in the moment and unintentionally or otherwise over-indulge in alcohol.

“Drivers must consider that even if you make alternative arrangements to get home after an event, you could be over the limit the next day, depending upon the amount you have had to drink.”

Anyone with information on drink/drug drivers can call 999 in an emergency. Alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.