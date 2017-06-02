Bullying bogus workmen rip off elderly couple

Police are warning householders after heartless bogus workmen ripped off a pensioner couple.

Three men charged the couple £300 to partly trim a hedge and do some basic garden work at their home in Waverley Crescent in High Bonnybridge back in March this year.

Last Friday the trio returned to the address and were found by the couple in their kitchen. When challenged by the startled couple said they were there to clear up mess they had left on their previous visit.

The men, who were seen leaving the area in a white Ford Transit van, then convinced the couple to part with another £300 for trimming a hedge again.

A police spokesman said: “This elderly couple have been left feeling ashamed and traumatised by bullying tactics used by the 3 men which resulted in them handing over approximately £600 for very little garden work being carried out. Unfortunately we only have very vague descriptions of the 3 men, one of which has short red hair.

“If anyone has any information relating to these men or the vehicle operating in the High Bonnybridge area at the time of the above incidents, or has any other information which may be relevant to our enquiry, please make contact with the Bonnybridge Community Officer Constable Mark O’Brien.”

Police can be contacted on 101 or by emailing the community mailbox, BonnybridgeLarbertCPT@scotland.pnn.police.uk.