Bullying behind dad’s crime

A dad took matters into his own hands to deal with bullying and ended up making threats against other parents.

Paul Sharp (31) went to the house of parents of a child who was supposedly involved in bullying behaviour and called out to them to come outside, appearing to challenge them to a fight.

Sharp appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in a Stenhousemuir street on January 1.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “Two of the complainers in the case are a couple with a child who attends school with the accused’s child. There has been a background of bullying issues between the children that led to some tension between the adults.

“On the day in question the couple were in their house with their children when they heard the accused outside. He said ‘get out here’ and the couple were concerned the accused was actually looking for a fight so police were contacted.

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said the accused had attended at the house to try and sort out the bullying matter.

Sheriff Kevin Veal said: “Two wrongs don’t make a right, not when he knew there were children there. Given his record, if there is a further offence of this sort his liberty is absolutely on the line.”

Sharp, 16 Cedar Grove, Stenhousemuir, was placed on a supervised community payback order for nine months and told to complete 80 hours of unpaid work.