Bully boy bent fingers back

A thug thought it was clever and “playful” to bend his partner’s fingers and wrist back even though she was screaming for him to stop.

Mark Connor (44) was drunk when he carried out the assault on the woman, leaving her with a bruised hand.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Connor had already admitted the offence he committed at his 125 Craigleith Road, Grangemouth home on May 29.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness and the accused were on a night out and they returned home. During the course of the night they got into some kind of altercation.

“He had been drinking and became physically aggressive with her. He began to bend her wrists and fingers back. He told her he was only play fighting when she asked him to stop.

“She had bruising to her hands and wrists as a result of his actions.”

Andy Bryson, defence solicitor, said: “He accepts he was too rough and did not stop when he was asked to stop. He thought he was being playful. He does have a terrible record, but it’s been three years since he was last in court.”

The court heard, despite the domestic nature of the offence, Connor was not deemed suitable for inclusion on the Caledonian Project to rehabilitate for domestic abusers.

Mr Bryson said: “It’s not appropriate at the moment and not the best thing to address his needs.”

Sheriff John Mundy placed Connor on a supervised community payback order for 18 months.