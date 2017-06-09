‘Brother’ claim was just lies

A thug attacked his partner then pretended to be her brother when the police came calling.

William Williamson (30) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday and admitted assaulting the woman at his home 1 Lochside Cottages, Redding, and then giving false details to police on April 24.

Officers were called out following reports Williamson had assaulted a woman. When they arrived at the scene he claimed to be someone else.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “The accused told them he was the lady’s brother. Once the officers checked their systems they found out quite quickly who he was.

“He then told police he had just buried his father.”

It was stated Williamson’s assault on his partner happened after she tried to take a bottle of alcohol away from him. In a panic when police arrived, he told them he was her brother.

The court heard the majority of Williamson’s offending happened when he abused alcohol. He had relapsed and began drinking heavily again when his father was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Williamson claimed his father’s death as a result of alcoholism and his recent time in custody had been a “wake up call” for him.

Sheriff John Mundy placed Williamson on a structured deferred sentence for four weeks with the condition he attend for alcohol counselling.

The sheriff warned him any further offending and he was heading for 14 months in prison.