Broke into mum’s house to steal Xbox

Kevin Graham broke into his mother’s house and made off with an Xbox so he could sell it for cash.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Graham (27) pled guilty to breaking into the house in Westerton Road, Grangemouth and stealing computer items, including an Xbox, tablet and phone charger, and £40 cash on April 1, 2015. He also admitted stealing more computer equipment from the property on April 6, 2015.

The court heard Graham, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, was already subject to two community payback orders for his crimes.

Sheriff James Tierney allowed the orders to continue and extended their completion date to February 23.