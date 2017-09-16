Boy, 13, charged with alleged serious assault in Blackburn

Police have charged a 13-year-old boy with allegedly committing a serious assault on another teenager in Blackburn.

The alleged attacked happened at St Kentigern’s Academy around 8.55am yesterday when a 14-year-old boy suffered a serious face wound.

He was taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment.

Police say they are working with West Lothian Council to reassure pupils and the wider community.

Superintendent Craig Smith said: “There will be a continued police presence at St Kentigern’s for the time being and additional support will be in place for pupils as they return to school on Wednesday.

“I would encourage any pupils or parents with concerns to contact either staff at St Kentigern’s Academy or their local police station via 101.”

A report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter and the Procurator Fiscal.