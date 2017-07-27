Boxer hits tree at the end of police car chase

An amateur boxer lost the fight to control his car on a wet road as he sped away from police and crashed into a tree.

Sebastian Battershill (29) took the rash decision to try and drive his car home in the early hours of Christmas Day while he was over five times the legal drink driving limit.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Battershill admitted careless and drunk driving in Newcarron Road, Carron and Bellsdyke Road, Larbert on December 25. He gave a reading of 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Maguire said: “It was 3.50am and road conditions were very poor. Officers activated the lights and siren but the vehicle failed to stop and increased speed.

“The officers aquaplaned their vehicle because of the road conditions and then noticed the accused had crashed at a round about and come into contact with a tree.”

Battershill was taken to the hospital for treatment before giving a breath test at Falkirk police station.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He was due to stay at a friend’s house but was made to feel unwelcome and took the foolish decision to drive his vehicle home.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Battershill, 68 Rose Street, Dunfermline, on a supervised community payback order with the condition he complete 200 hours unpaid work in 12 months.

He was also banned from driving for three years and fined £400.