Bought alcohol for children to drink

Christopher Roy (32) purchased five bottles of Mad Dog and a bottle of Buckfast for 13 and 14-year-olds to consume.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Roy, 21 Philip Street, Bainsford, admitted the offence he committed at Gordon’s Newsagents, Main Street, Camelon on January 27. The court heard the youngsters asked him to buy the alcohol for them and he did so. He was jailed for two months.