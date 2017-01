Shannon Macaloney (18) was found guilty of smashing a bottle over a 15-year-old girl’s head.

Macaloney, 27 Ashley Street, Bonnybridge, committed the assault to injury at an address in Claremount Street, Bonnybridge, on August 14 last year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston, who presided over the trial, placed Macaloney on a community payback order for nine months with the condition she complete 200 hours of unpaid work in that time.