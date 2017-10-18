Booze lapse ends in dock

Craig Bell (47) had managed to steer clear of alcohol and trouble until he had a skinful and it fuelled his threatening behaviour.
Bell, 76 Wall Street, Camelon, admitted the offence he committed in Simpson Street, Camelon on June 12. Sheriff Craig Caldwell said it as a “most unfortunate lapse” after a period of sobriety.
He ordered Bell, who is now back on the wagon, to complete 80 hours of unpaid work with four months.
