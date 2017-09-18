Body found in forest has been identified

Police have confirmed that a body discovered in Kincardine two weeks ago has been formally identified.

The body of a man was found by members of the public within the Devilla Forest area of Kincardine on Sunday, September 3.

Enquiries have established that the man was a 26-year-old, originally from the Tees Valley area of England, who lived in Dunfermline.

The man was last seen on Thursday, August 17 wearing outdoor clothing, including a blue short-sleeved ‘Kalenji’ t-shirt, grey trousers with black patches on the knees, black ‘Quechua’ walking shoes, a black and red rucksack and glasses.

The death remains unexplained pending further forensic enquiries and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

His family have asked police not to release his name.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan of Dunfermline CID said: “The cause of death remains unexplained and we’re continuing to work to get answers for the man’s family, who we’re providing support to at this sad time.

“I want to thank those who’ve offered information so far and would continue to ask anyone who may be able to help, or who may have seen the man in the Devilla Forest area around Thursday, August 17, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Dunfermline CID via 101, quoting incident number 1754 of September 3.