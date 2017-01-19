Body discovered in Falkirk house

The death of a man is being treated as “unexplained” by police.

The body of a 41-year-old male was found at an address in Windsor Road, Bantaskine at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Police are still in attendance at the address and the property is taped off while investigations continue.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Falkirk are investigating after the body of a 41-year-old man was discovered at an address in Windsor Road.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”