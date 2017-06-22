Birthday girl goes daft in Dundee and attacks cops

A young woman overindulged in the demon drink in Dundee celebrating her birthday and ended up spitting on police and trying to bite them.

Chantelle Stewart (20) spat on, kicked out at and tried to take a chunk out three different officers during her eventful stay in Dundee police headquarters.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stewart had already pled guilty to the three assaults she committed on March 13 last year. She also admitted behaving in a threatening manner in the Falkirk area on June 2, 2016, repeatedly striking a car with a bat.

Procurator fiscal depute Ruairidh Ferguson said: “The accused was arrested at 12.40am and was taken to police headquarters for concern over her wellbeing given her high level of alcohol consumption.

“She was behaving erratically towards police officers and attempted to bite one officer’s hand. She then spat on another officer’s arm. She required to be searched and during the course of this she kicked out at a police officer’s legs.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor said: “She was up in Dundee celebrating her birthday and remembers nothing about her dealings with the police. She is now a single mother and this does look like a one off.

Mr Hutchison said the threatening behaviour incident was not linked with the offences in Dundee, but was connected with trouble between two families.

Sheriff Derek Livingston was concerned how someone could have no record of offending and then have a number of cases against them in such a short period.

He said: “In a short space of time – having previously been an apparently law abiding citizen – you have picked up three convictions. Any assault on a police officer is a serious matter and spitting on a police officer usually results in a custodial sentence.”

Stewart, 28 Polmont Road, Falkirk, was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work in the community within six months.