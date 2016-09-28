Bin lorry driver guilty of careless driving death

A bin lorry driver from Bonnybridge has pleaded guilty to causing the death of an 80-year-old man by careless driving.

Scott Hamilton (44), was convicted of the death of electric wheelchair user Peter Wills as he reversed his Stirling Council recycling vehicle in Sheriffmuir Road near Dunblane on December 3, 2014.

Mr Wills, a retired teacher who was on his mobility scooter at the time of the incident, died of his injuries at the scene.

Hamilton has been banned from driving and will be sentenced next month.

Inspector Roddy MacMillan of Police Scotland’s Trunk Road Policing Unit said: “Scott Hamilton’s careless driving resulted in the tragic death of a vulnerable road user.

“Members of the public driving large vehicles need to be aware of the dangers these vehicles pose and should always take appropriate care when operating them.

“I hope this plea will bring a degree of closure to Mr Wills’ family and allow them to move forward with their lives.”

Hamilton had denied causing Mr Wills’ death by dangerous driving, but on the second day of the trial at the High Court in Stirling on Tuesday the Crown accepted a plea to the lesser offence.

Death by careless driving carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The court was told Hamilton reversed the 7.5 tonne lorry to let a car get by on the road, but neither he nor his colleague noticed Mr Wills was in the way.