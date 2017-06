Lorraine Brand (47) claimed £8443 of Child Tax Credits she was not entitled to over five years.

Brand, 38 Craigbank Road, Avonbridge, admitted making fraudulent claims – stating she was on her own when she was living with a man – between August 29, 2011 and June 23 last year at Marmion Road, Grangemouth.

She was placed on a community payback order with the condition she complete 170 hours unpaid work within eight months.