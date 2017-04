John McGuire (49) was caught driving while disqualified on Roman Road, Bonnybridge.

McGuire, 8 Leapark Drive, Bonnybridge, admitted the offence he committed on October 6 last year.

He claimed he missed a criminal social work report appointment because a letter mistakenly went to his father, who has the same name.

The matter was adjourned until May 4 to allow the report to be carried out.