Banker caught with child rape videos is jailed

A vile banker collected videos on his laptop computer of children as young as four being raped.

Father-of-two Martyn Ryrie (32) had 50 clips of shocking scenes stored on two laptops at his former home in Orchardson Road, Larbert.

The computers were seized when police staged a morning raid on the property acting on information they had received earlier.

It was revealed Ryrie even watched one of the videos while his wife was in hospital giving birth to their youngest child.

The couple separated after the bombshell, and she has moved away and changed the children’s names, Stirling Sheriff Court heard last Tuesday as Ryrie pled guilty to downloading child porn between March 17, 2011 and May 19, 2016.

Procurator fiscal depute Sarah Lumsden said all but one of the videos were classified as “category A” child porn – the most serious kind on the scale.

She added: “The victims shown were girls aged 10, 11, 12 and 13, but there was one four-year-old and one six-year-old.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Ryrie, who now lives in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, had been drawn into porn while trawling the “dark web” and it became an obsession that cost him his family and his job.

Sheriff William Gilchrist jailed Ryrie for nine months, plus a 27-month extension during which he can be recalled to prison if he re-offends, and placed him on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.