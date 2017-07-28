Bag theft caught on CCTV

When a woman forgot her handbag in McDonalds a sneaky offender took the opportunity to make off with it herself.

Micha Flood (27) walked over to where the woman had been sitting, lifted the handbag and hid it among her own shopping bags before leaving the fast food restaurant. She later dumped the bag in a bin after removing £25 in cash.

Flood, 16 Beauly Court, Hallglen, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to the theft she committed on March 17 in the Falkirk High Street premises.

Michael Maguire, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness left her handbag on the floor and returned a short time later, but the bag had gone. She reported it to staff and CCTV footage was reviewed.

“It showed the accused sitting at a nearby table. She got up when the witness left and took the bag, hiding it within her own shopping. She then left the restaurant with her partner with the handbag still concealed.

“Police were contacted and the accused was traced later that day. She showed police where the handbag was – in a waste bin at the rear of Gala Bingo in Meadow Street, Falkirk. The cash wasn’t recovered.”

It was stated Flood was ashamed of her conduct.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “This sort of theft is particularly despicable.”

Flood was placed on a community payback order with the condition she complete 80 hours unpaid work within six months.