Attempted theft in Falkirk High Street

Police are urging people to be extra vigilant after an attempted theft in Falkirk town centre.

The incident took place around 11.30am on Saturday in the High Street.

A man had withdrawn money from a cash machine when he was approached by another male who attempted to snatch the notes from his hand.

The would-be thief then made off towards Cow Wynd/Mission Lane.

He is described as white, around 40 years, medium to heavy build, around 5ft 10ins with cropped dark hair. He was wearing a dark, long sleeved top, dark green jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incidend is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference CF0059140417 or PS20170429-1590.