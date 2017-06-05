Attacked sister, pal and stepdad after night out

Alcohol fuelled an outburst of early hours violence which saw a young woman attack her friend, her sister and her stepfather.

Lisa Yeardly (20) asked her sister to give her a lift home from Falkirk’s Storm nightclub – with her friend along for the ride – and then proceeded to launch a series of attacks.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Yeardly previously pled guilty to the assaults she committed on March 5 at Westburn Avenue, Falkirk, and Elizabeth Crescent and Carmuirs Drive, Camelon.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “The accused’s sister was in her car in Falkirk town centre at 3.15am waiting to pick up her boyfriend. She got a call from the accused asking her for a lift home.”

While in the car Yeardly noticed a certain male’s phone number on her friend’s phone and then grabbed the woman’s hair on two separate occasions. After her sister dropped her friend off, Yeardly then proceeded to grab her sister by the hair and start pulling her around.

When Yeardly’s stepfather, who had been called in to help, tried to intervene she repeatedly punched and kicked him.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “There have been difficulties in the family situation since the death of her father. She also has a particular issue with alcohol.”

Yeardly, 21 Dalderse Avenue, Falkirk was placed on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she complete 200 hours of unpaid work within nine months.