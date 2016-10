Katie Jamieson (27), 12 Suilven Heights, Laurieston, bit a police officer on the arm at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on May 13.

Later that day in Falkirk Police Station she kicked another one in the stomach.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Jamieson, who has a cannabis habit, had sentence deferred until October 20 for a drug treatment assessment.