Attacked brother twice in same day

A family feud day saw Colin Graham assault his brother twice in the same day.

The 58-year-old punched Russell Graham outside a house in Greenpark Place, Falkirk, on the morning of August 3 and attacked him again that afternoon in Union Road, Camelon, as his sibling was walking to the pub.

On that occasion he seized him by the neck and threatened: “I’m going to kill you.”

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Graham, from 41 Carradale Avenue, Tamfourhhill, was fined a total of £800.

His lawyer told the court: “To say there is bad feeling between Graham and his brother would be an understatement. There is a huge family dispute going on over money.”