Iain Doyle (28) attacked a woman who was holding a child at the time.

Doyle, 25E Thirlestane, Bo’ness admitted the assault he committed in Overton Crescent, Denny on December 26, 2015.

He received a community payback order on May 19 last year and still had to complete 126 hours of unpaid work.

Sentence was deferred for four weeks to allow him to complete a minimum of 56 hours in that time or face prison.