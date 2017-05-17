Assaulted shop owner after being refused

Craig Brown battered a shop keeper to the ground as the man was closing up for the night.

The 20-year-old bully attacked Zain Sharif outside the Premier Stores premises in Falkirk’s Thornhill Road on April 2, knocking his glasses off as he punched him in the face and punched him again when he was on the ground.

About 30 minutes before the attack, Brown had been in the shop trying to buy a bottle of cider, but been refused because he could not provide any ID.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “As the shopkeeper was pulling down the shutters to close for the night, the accused lashed out.”

The court was also told that around 11.30pm on April 13 police had reason to speak to Brown in his home at 7 Kilmory Court, Tamfourhill, when he became aggressive with them and was arrested.

Brown had admitted assault and abusive behaviour at an earlier court and had sentence deferred for background reports.

Defence lawyer Simon Hutchison said: “On April 13 he had been at a party nearby. When he got back to his house the police were there and matters got a bit heated.”

As a direct alternative to custody, Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Brown on a two-year supervised community order and told him to complete 100 hours unpaid work in six months.

The sheriff warned him: “Any more of this nonsense you may not find yourself so fortunate.”