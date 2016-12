Jodie Shaw (25) admitted assaulting two police officers at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on June 15.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “There are two police assaults in this matter, both of which involved kicking and one which involved scratching. Now she says she is unavailable to attend for unpaid work.”

Sentence was deferred on Shaw, 19 Candie Crescent, Grangemouth, until January 19 to allow a restriction of liberty assessment to be carried out.