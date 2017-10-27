Assaulted man in homeless hostel

Two pals teamed up to assault a man who was staying in a homeless hostel.

Shannon Burns and Marianne Easton attacked John McMillan in Castings Hostel in Falkirk on June 29.

The pair also behaved in an abusive manner and assaulted one of the police officers sent to investigate.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday that Mr McMillan was Burns’ ex-boyfriend.

Sheriff John Mundy placed Burns (24), 206 Haugh Street, Bainsford, on a structured deferred sentence to include substance abuse treatment and deferred sentence on Easton (24), 36 Tiree Place, Hallglen, until April 6 for good behaviour.

He told them: “If you comply, we can draw a line under this.”