Kevin Strang (23) assaulted and injured his partner by butting her on the body.

Strang admitted the offence he committed at his 16 Croftside Court, Grangemouth, home on April 8.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sheriff John Mundy placed Strang on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attends the Caledonian domestic abuse project.