Assault before vehicle set alight in Falkirk

A man was injured and his car stolen in a frightening tea-time incident in a housing estate.

Around 5.50pm last night in Kilbrennann Drive, Tamfourhill, the 47-year-old was assaulted by two men who then pulled him out of his silver Ford Focus vehicle.

They subsequently stole the vehicle before driving away.

The victim sustained a facial injury and received treatment at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert.

His vehicle was later found set alight at the Carronbridge Inn, Carron, around 7.10pm.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

One man has already been detained by police in connection with these incidents, however officers are still eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the initial robbery or the vehicle being set alight.

Detective Inspector Jim Thomson of Falkirk CID said: “We are eager to speak to anyone who may have information about either of these incidents.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the initial robbery in Kilbrennan Drive, or the vehicle being set alight at the Carronbridge Inn, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Falkirk CID on 101, quoting incident number 3254 of August 15, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.